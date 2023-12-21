IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Regev: Israel won’t ‘waste any real opportunity to get’ hostages out, ‘in communications’ on a deal

    Henry: ‘Generative A.I. is going to change the face of the 2024 election’

    Stavridis: ‘This is a global narrative and Israel is losing’ public support, hurting them long term

  • NBC Exclusive: Chinese President Xi warned Biden that he intends to reunify Taiwan with China

  • Sen. Coons: ‘I’m hopeful’ that hostage negotiations ‘will bring a renewed ceasefire’ in Gaza

  • CO Sec. of State Jena Griswold: ‘There is no loophole in the constitution’ for Donald Trump

  • Shooting of 3 Israeli hostages ‘is an impetus for renewed diplomacy’ toward a pause, says Clarke

  • Beschloss: O’Connor ‘was always modest,’ ‘it was a huge element of her character’

  • Judy Woodruff joins Andrea to celebrate 15 years of ‘Andrea Mitchell Reports’

  • Amb. Deborah Lipstadt on the rise of antisemitism, Islamophobia: ‘There’s never any room for hate’

  • Haass: Israel’s Gaza strategy is ‘shortsighted,’ ‘poisons the long-term U.S.-Israeli relationship’

  • Gov. Sununu: Haley is ‘earning’ the ‘trust’ of NH voters, ‘trust is a very rare thing in Washington’

  • David Miliband: ‘It’s impossible to deliver aid’ or ‘protect civilians’ because of combat in Gaza

  • Amb. Alon Pinkas: Netanyahu has done nothing except try to ‘manage his political survivability’

  • Fmr. Rep. Jolly: Trump DoJ ‘had 4 years to investigate’ Biden family, ‘could not uncover anything’

  • Fmr. Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘If Ukraine loses this war, you might as well say the U.S. lost the war’

  • Rep. Colin Allred, challenging Ted Cruz: In Texas, ‘women have fewer rights,’ ‘people are outraged’

  • Anthony Coley: This impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden is ‘a vivid example of government overreach’

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘It truly is a mistake’ tying Ukraine aid to border policies; ‘It hurts us’ and allies

  • Sen. Merkley on COP28: U.S. is ‘leading with an example that will take us to climate oblivion’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Henry: ‘Generative A.I. is going to change the face of the 2024 election’

Experts are warning state lawmakers that they need to act quickly to combat the potential threats posed by artificial intelligence and deep fakes in the upcoming election. Shawn Henry, former executive assistant director of the FBI, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “Generative AI is going to change the face of the 2024 election, in my opinion, and I think that we've seen Russia, China, Iran, heavily engaged in attempting to influence or subvert elections globally. And that's only going to get worse with generative AI,” Henry tells Andrea. “The tools that will allow audio, video, images to be changed, the ability to very, very quickly and at scale, disseminate this false and misleading information is going to have an impact there's no doubt.”Dec. 21, 2023

