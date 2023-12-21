Henry: ‘Generative A.I. is going to change the face of the 2024 election’

Experts are warning state lawmakers that they need to act quickly to combat the potential threats posed by artificial intelligence and deep fakes in the upcoming election. Shawn Henry, former executive assistant director of the FBI, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “Generative AI is going to change the face of the 2024 election, in my opinion, and I think that we've seen Russia, China, Iran, heavily engaged in attempting to influence or subvert elections globally. And that's only going to get worse with generative AI,” Henry tells Andrea. “The tools that will allow audio, video, images to be changed, the ability to very, very quickly and at scale, disseminate this false and misleading information is going to have an impact there's no doubt.”Dec. 21, 2023