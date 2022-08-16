IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Head of the National Economic Council: IRA won’t raise taxes ‘on anybody making less than $400,000’

    07:30
  • UP NEXT

    Susan Del Percio: Cheney not ‘going third party,’ she’s a ‘conservative conservative’

    05:04

  • Palin’s shot at House seat may be hurt by Alaska voting system that rewards ‘crossover appeal’

    08:48

  • Donell Harvin: FBI facing ‘unprecedented levels of threats’ following Mar-a-Lago search

    10:16

  • Cheri Beasley: NC voters ‘incensed’ by politicians ‘out of step’ with majority sentiment on abortion

    04:19

  • Rep. Lofgren: Some in GOP are not ‘tethered to the facts’ in anti-FBI response to Mar-a-Lago search

    08:34

  • Debra Tice: U.S. is capable of bringing American detainees home. ‘My son qualifies. Let’s go.’

    07:01

  • Chef José Andrés ‘covering the holes’ left by the war and preparing for a ‘rough winter’ in Ukraine

    04:53

  • WH Comms Dir.: Biden ‘on the cusp of a historic victory’ with Inflation Reduction Act

    04:58

  • John Bolton: Iran’s assassination plot will not ‘silence me’

    10:12

  • 'Big move' for Ukraine taking out 9 Russian aircraft in Crimea, a 'bastion of pro-Russian sentiment'

    05:49

  • Gen. David Petraeus: U.S. had ‘alternatives’ to avoid ‘devastating situation’ in Afghanistan

    08:02

  • Larry Summers: ‘Very serious inflation problem’ in U.S. not likely ‘to go away of its own volition’

    05:57

  • Federal court allows House committee to obtain Donald Trump's tax records

    01:26

  • Michael Beschloss: Mar-a-Lago search was unprecedented, but so was Trump’s ‘indifference to the law’

    06:46

  • Mar-a-Lago search warrant likely 'exhaustive,' unlike 'any other affidavit in recent memory' at DOJ

    11:13

  • David Wasserman: Yet to be seen if Inflation Reduction Act will close ‘enthusiasm gap’ for voters

    06:39

  • Shelling 'in and around' Ukrainian nuclear facility could trigger ‘a major release of radioactivity'

    06:37

  • Sen. Van Hollen: Inflation Reduction Act ‘big accomplishments’ are on Medicare and climate

    06:34

  • Dr. Fauci: Monkeypox response must be free of stigmas and ‘bureaucratic hoops’

    09:22

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Head of the National Economic Council: IRA won’t raise taxes ‘on anybody making less than $400,000’

07:30

As President Biden prepares to sign the Inflation Reduction Act into law, Director of the White House National Economic Council Brian Deese joins Andrea Mitchell to tout the immediate economic benefits the bill will bring and correct misinformation that the corporate tax increase will hit middle class Americans. “In terms of the immediate impact this fall, there'll be 13 million Americans who will see lower healthcare premiums as a result of this bill,” says Deese. He adds, “We will for the first time, have a corporate minimum tax and make sure that companies have to pay 15% of their income, and the income that they report to Wall Street investors, in tax.” He says that this bill will end “the days when companies can say that they've made large profits but then end up paying nothing in tax because of complicated accounting rules.” Deese emphasizes, “We're doing all of that without raising taxes at all on anybody making less than $400,000 a year.”Aug. 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Head of the National Economic Council: IRA won’t raise taxes ‘on anybody making less than $400,000’

    07:30
  • UP NEXT

    Susan Del Percio: Cheney not ‘going third party,’ she’s a ‘conservative conservative’

    05:04

  • Palin’s shot at House seat may be hurt by Alaska voting system that rewards ‘crossover appeal’

    08:48

  • Donell Harvin: FBI facing ‘unprecedented levels of threats’ following Mar-a-Lago search

    10:16

  • Cheri Beasley: NC voters ‘incensed’ by politicians ‘out of step’ with majority sentiment on abortion

    04:19

  • Rep. Lofgren: Some in GOP are not ‘tethered to the facts’ in anti-FBI response to Mar-a-Lago search

    08:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All