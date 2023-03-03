IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joyce Vance: Trump inciting Jan 6 riots would be beyond what he could ‘reasonably’ do in office

    06:49

  • Rep. D’Esposito proposes blocking Santos from profiting off ‘duping the American public’

    03:43

  • Kirby: ‘Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’ even if Zelenskyy continues to refuse peace talks

    06:33
  • Now Playing

    Havana Syndrome saga leaves scars on U.S.-Cuba relations

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. Markarova: Russian war crimes are ‘a genocide against Ukrainian culture and Ukrainian people’

    07:36

  • Michael Crowley: Sanctioning China ‘is risky’ but Ukraine is ‘highest priority’ for Biden administration

    05:46

  • Murdaugh defense completes closing arguments in double murder trial

    02:42

  • Donell Harvin: Concerned Tucker Carlson intends to use Jan. 6 tapes to 'radicalize more people'

    11:59

  • Keir Simmons: Putin may do ‘pretty much anything’ to keep Crimea

    06:19

  • Kevin Baron: Re-taking Crimea would be a ‘full-scale Normandy-looking' push beyond Ukraine’s ability

    05:42

  • Randi Weingarten: Student debt relief is ‘a moral issue’

    03:47

  • Fmr. Sen. Sam Nunn: Concerned over Putin nuclear rhetoric leading to ‘possible mistakes or blunders’

    05:38

  • Brennan: ‘China would become a co-belligerent in a war of aggression’ if they give Russia lethal aid

    04:56

  • Erin Brockovich: There's no 'overnight fix' for East Palestine

    04:37

  • Rep. Jim Himes: ‘A little less than meets the eye here’ with COVID-19 lab leak report

    04:22

  • U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: China providing weapons to Russia ‘would be a game changer’ in Ukraine

    07:14

  • U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: United States will give Ukraine aid ‘as long as Ukraine continues to fight’

    05:50

  • How Alex Murdaugh could appeal to the jury by testifying in his own defense

    03:35

  • Rep. Quigley: 'Tough balance' on whether to declassify intel on China potentially arming Russia

    04:54

  • Samantha Power: ‘How Democracy Can Win’ as war in Ukraine enters second year

    09:20

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Havana Syndrome saga leaves scars on U.S.-Cuba relations

01:51

U.S. intelligence this week released an updated assessment that it’s “very unlikely” a foreign adversary was responsible for the mystery illnesses first reported in Havana in 2016. But Andrea Mitchell reports on how the diplomatic fallout in the wake of the incidents is still souring the relationship between the U.S. and Cuba, dimming hopes for the normalization of relations that was taking shape less than a decade ago.March 3, 2023

  • Joyce Vance: Trump inciting Jan 6 riots would be beyond what he could ‘reasonably’ do in office

    06:49

  • Rep. D’Esposito proposes blocking Santos from profiting off ‘duping the American public’

    03:43

  • Kirby: ‘Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’ even if Zelenskyy continues to refuse peace talks

    06:33
  • Now Playing

    Havana Syndrome saga leaves scars on U.S.-Cuba relations

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. Markarova: Russian war crimes are ‘a genocide against Ukrainian culture and Ukrainian people’

    07:36

  • Michael Crowley: Sanctioning China ‘is risky’ but Ukraine is ‘highest priority’ for Biden administration

    05:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All