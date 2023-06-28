IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Leon Panetta: ‘No question in my mind that Putin has been weakened’ by Prigozhin's aborted rebellion

    10:35
  • Now Playing

    Harry Litman: Prosecutors need ‘fresh evidence’ to issue warrant for Trump’s New Jersey golf club

    08:05
  • UP NEXT

    Biden jokes about his age to counter voters' concerns

    03:46

  • Sabrina Siddiqui: Katzenberg reportedly ‘counseling Biden to embrace his age’ amid voter concerns

    06:19

  • Alexander Vindman: U.S. could do more for Ukraine ‘without additional risk’ after Wagner rebellion

    07:27

  • Igor Novikov: Kremlin can now use Prigozhin as a 'wildcard' while retaining 'plausible deniability'

    06:16

  • Sen. Mark Warner: Prigozhin ‘says he’s in Minsk,’ in a hotel that doesn’t have any windows

    06:49

  • John Brennan: I don’t think the threat to Putin’s rule is ‘by any means over at this point’

    06:37

  • Jen Psaki: Pelosi believes Democrats should use abortion against the GOP in 2024

    05:55

  • Danielle Holley: Dobbs showed SCOTUS’ ability to disturb ‘everyday lives’ with ‘the stroke of a pen’

    05:41

  • David Gallo: ‘All the tests in the world doesn't preclude having an implosion. It happens.’

    07:08

  • David Gallo: ‘If there was a rupture of the hull, it's just over within milliseconds’

    08:23

  • Lt. Gen. Honore: Titan tragedy ‘put a lot of pressure on the Coast Guard’ to implement ‘standards’

    07:11

  • George Santos' bond was guaranteed by family members

    01:53

  • White House has made ‘no effort’ to clarify or walk back Biden calling China’s Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’

    06:20

  • Michael Vickers: Biden calling Xi a "dictator" after Blinken China visit 'wasn't the best timing'

    05:13

  • Sen. Patty Murray: Protecting reproductive healthcare ‘is a fight that we need to be visible on’

    05:47

  • Jan. 6 rioter who used stun gun on Officer Fanone sentenced to 12.5 years

    00:46

  • Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’ at campaign fundraiser

    06:27

  • David Miliband: The world is suffering ‘a crisis of diplomacy’ in terms of global refugee flow

    05:51

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Harry Litman: Prosecutors need ‘fresh evidence’ to issue warrant for Trump’s New Jersey golf club

08:05

Former President Donald Trump is continuing to defend himself after a leaked audio recording appears to show the former president describing a classified document to two people without security clearance while at his New Jersey country club. NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard, former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman, and Washington Post Deputy National Editor Phil Rucker join Andrea Mitchell to discuss why prosecutors did not issue a warrant to search Trump’s New Jersey Bedminister club and reports that the document Trump is heard speaking about on the recording is lost. “I think this is just theater by Trump, they don't have it,” says Litman. “And as to the probable cause, you know, under the Constitution, it has to be fresh.” Litman adds, “They have to convince a magistrate if we go now we'll find evidence. I don't think they could.”June 28, 2023

  • Leon Panetta: ‘No question in my mind that Putin has been weakened’ by Prigozhin's aborted rebellion

    10:35
  • Now Playing

    Harry Litman: Prosecutors need ‘fresh evidence’ to issue warrant for Trump’s New Jersey golf club

    08:05
  • UP NEXT

    Biden jokes about his age to counter voters' concerns

    03:46

  • Sabrina Siddiqui: Katzenberg reportedly ‘counseling Biden to embrace his age’ amid voter concerns

    06:19

  • Alexander Vindman: U.S. could do more for Ukraine ‘without additional risk’ after Wagner rebellion

    07:27

  • Igor Novikov: Kremlin can now use Prigozhin as a 'wildcard' while retaining 'plausible deniability'

    06:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All