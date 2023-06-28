Harry Litman: Prosecutors need ‘fresh evidence’ to issue warrant for Trump’s New Jersey golf club

Former President Donald Trump is continuing to defend himself after a leaked audio recording appears to show the former president describing a classified document to two people without security clearance while at his New Jersey country club. NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard, former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman, and Washington Post Deputy National Editor Phil Rucker join Andrea Mitchell to discuss why prosecutors did not issue a warrant to search Trump’s New Jersey Bedminister club and reports that the document Trump is heard speaking about on the recording is lost. “I think this is just theater by Trump, they don't have it,” says Litman. “And as to the probable cause, you know, under the Constitution, it has to be fresh.” Litman adds, “They have to convince a magistrate if we go now we'll find evidence. I don't think they could.”June 28, 2023