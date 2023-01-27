Harry Litman: Nichols footage, 'over twice as long' as Rodney King, will feel like 'an eternity'

NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent Laura Jarrett, Civil Rights Attorney Tim Alexander, and former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the soon-to-be released bodycam footage of the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols, with the nation bracing for potential protests around the country. “I think compared with Rodney King, which does seem to all of us as the paradigm of a terrible beating, this is going to be worse by orders of magnitude. Rodney King would seem to go forever: one minute, 19 seconds. This is over twice as long, it's going to be an eternity.”Jan. 27, 2023