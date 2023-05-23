Harry Litman: Jack Smith’s subpoena of Trump business records shows ‘he’s leaving no stone unturned’

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago has expanded to include inquiries into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings while in office. NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard, former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman, and Politico White House Bureau Chief Jonathan Lemire join Andrea Mitchell to break down what this and other legal challenges could mean for Trump. “If he turned around and gave these to anyone to use them for leverage for business deals, that would be a whole other crime, a serious one,” Litman says. “And it's, sort of as Smith did a couple of weeks ago, opening a new area about fundraising. So I think it mainly shows that he's leaving no stone unturned.”May 23, 2023