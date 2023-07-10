Harry Litman: ‘Concrete signs’ the ‘fake electors scheme’ is ‘coming to market’ in Jack Smith probe

An NBC News analysis has found dozens of witnesses have testified to a federal grand jury empaneled in Washington in the months since Special Counsel Jack Smith was charged with a wide-ranging investigation into former President Donald Trump's conduct from Election Day through the attack on the Capitol on January 6th. Ken Dilanian and Harry Litman join Garrett Haake to discuss. “There are concrete signs even though you know, we're a little bit in the dark,that the false electors scheme is coming to market, and it will be broad from states, to on the ground in states, to the Oval Office,” says Litman.July 10, 2023