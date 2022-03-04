IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Harris could travel to Poland and Romania next week

01:34

The White House is considering sending Vice President Harris to visit Poland and Romania next week as Russian attacks in Ukraine continue. NBC's Carol Lee has details.March 4, 2022

