HARP CEO Burke Bryant: ‘No question about the war crimes taking place’ in Ukraine. ‘Everyone is being targeted.’

Burke Bryant, President and CEO of the Humanitarian Aid and Rescue Project, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his team’s rescue efforts on the ground in Ukraine and the challenges they’ve faced, including coming under Russian fire. “Bucha is nothing less than a complete atrocity. I’ve never, to be honest, seen anything like it,” says Bryant. “There's no question about the war crimes taking place right now.” He describes seeing “snipers up in tall towers” in Bucha, “shooting innocent people running through the streets, trying to get away.” Bryant says, “everyone is being targeted. It doesn't seem to make a difference to the Russian forces.” April 5, 2022