Harold Koh: Russia should not be ‘voting and helping to set the agenda’ at UN Human Rights Council

New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker and former State Department Legal Adviser Harold Koh join Andrea Mitchell with their reaction to President Zelenskyy’s address at the United Nations and the response from the U.S. Ambassador, amid brutal Russian violence against civilians in Ukraine. “Ambassador Thomas Greenfield I think very correctly said, it’s time to kick Russia off the UN Human Rights Council. It's 47 members. They should not be there voting and helping to set the agenda,” says Koh. April 5, 2022