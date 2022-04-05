Harold Koh: Russia should not be ‘voting and helping to set the agenda’ at UN Human Rights Council
05:59
Share this -
copied
New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker and former State Department Legal Adviser Harold Koh join Andrea Mitchell with their reaction to President Zelenskyy’s address at the United Nations and the response from the U.S. Ambassador, amid brutal Russian violence against civilians in Ukraine. “Ambassador Thomas Greenfield I think very correctly said, it’s time to kick Russia off the UN Human Rights Council. It's 47 members. They should not be there voting and helping to set the agenda,” says Koh. April 5, 2022
Sen. Klobuchar: Vote to confirm Judge Jackson ‘now 53 to 47. There’s not a lot of drama.’
06:24
Now Playing
Harold Koh: Russia should not be ‘voting and helping to set the agenda’ at UN Human Rights Council
05:59
UP NEXT
Will Hurd on a 2024 run: ‘If I have the opportunity to serve my country again, I’ll evaluate it’
06:58
Gen. McCaffrey: Russia ‘will grind Ukraine into the dust’ if we don’t ‘accelerate and improve’ weapons delivery
07:03
UN High Commissioner for Refugees: ‘We need resources to help with psychological support’
06:58
CK Hoffler: ‘A great day’ for Black women ‘because we’re going to stand together’ and see Judge Jackson ‘confirmed’