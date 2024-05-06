IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Key takeaways from Day 12 of Trump's hush money trial

Hamas accepts a ceasefire proposal from Egypt & Qatar
May 6, 202409:13
  • Now Playing

    Hamas accepts a ceasefire proposal from Egypt & Qatar

    09:13
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Trump Org. exec's testimony could prove there are false entries in company's records

    06:40

  • Access Hollywood tape ‘was such a bomb’ in 2016 that aides sought new jobs, reporters recall

    05:33

  • 'In the room where it happened,’ Hope Hicks’ testimony ‘puts you there’

    11:19

  • 'Process is the punishment': Hush money trial is 'deeply unpleasant' for Trump

    06:16

  • 'Loud and clear' this is 'election fraud': Weissman on Trump's hush money trial

    08:00

  • Trump lawyers begin cross-examination of Stormy Daniels' former attorney

    02:38

  • Likely the 'last' ceasefire deal 'on the table': Rep. Schneider on Blinken meeting with Netanyahu

    05:24

  • Students 'extremely disturbed' by arrests made at Columbia University amid anti-war protests

    07:25

  • 'Complicated Rubik's cube of diplomacy': Biden facing backlash over Israel policy

    04:39

  • Peaceful protests ‘hijacked’ by ‘antisemitic’, ‘anti-American’ rhetoric: NY Congressman

    07:26

  • Biden is ‘leaning in a bit more heavily’ on Trump’s trials

    04:58

  • Blinken working to get aid to ‘starving people of Gaza’

    02:21

  • Stormy Daniels' former lawyer takes the stand in Trump hush money trial

    02:17

  • Paul Charlton: DA needs to prove Pecker, Farro ‘can point to specific facts that corroborate’ Cohen

    06:27

  • Sheryl Sandberg on October 7th attack: 'Rape is never resistance'

    08:05

  • Laurence Tribe: The Trump immunity case will ‘hurt the Supreme Court even more than Bush v. Gore’

    06:13

  • NSA Jake Sullivan: ‘We continue to have concerns about’ Chinese interference in U.S. elections

    06:04

  • NSA Jake Sullivan: ‘Renewed effort underway,’ ‘new momentum’ to reach a hostage and ceasefire deal

    06:49

  • Matt Pottinger: ‘Xi Jinping sees himself as an agent of chaos’ which ‘works to Beijing’s advantage’

    05:47

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Hamas accepts a ceasefire proposal from Egypt & Qatar

09:13

A faction of Hamas, later reported to be the political wing, has agreed to an Egyptian and Qatari ceasefire deal, but the Israeli government has yet to respond. Raf Sanchez joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the details of the agreement.May 6, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Hamas accepts a ceasefire proposal from Egypt & Qatar

    09:13
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Trump Org. exec's testimony could prove there are false entries in company's records

    06:40

  • Access Hollywood tape ‘was such a bomb’ in 2016 that aides sought new jobs, reporters recall

    05:33

  • 'In the room where it happened,’ Hope Hicks’ testimony ‘puts you there’

    11:19

  • 'Process is the punishment': Hush money trial is 'deeply unpleasant' for Trump

    06:16

  • 'Loud and clear' this is 'election fraud': Weissman on Trump's hush money trial

    08:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All