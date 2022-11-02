Half of Rep. Harder's district is diabetic or pre-diabetic. Insulin cap will be a 'game changer'

Representative Josh Harder (D-CA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Democratic messaging on the issues that matter most to voters in his district. “What we need is consistency,” says Harder. "Half my district is diabetic or pre-diabetic - half. My dad's an optometrist here. Every single week, my entire life, my dad has had at least one patient who has gone blind, lost their vision entirely, because of unmanaged diabetes. Not because they don't know they have it, but because they can't afford the insulin,” he explains. “The bill that we passed just a month or two ago is going to cap the price of insulin for Medicare beneficiaries. It's a game changer for my community.” But he adds, “a lot of folks don’t know we did it.” Nov. 2, 2022