Haass: U.S.-China relations are in ‘a very difficult era’ ‘and I think we have to accept that’

As officials are hoping Chinese President Xi Jinping attends an upcoming summit in San Francisco this fall, President Biden plans to issue an executive order restricting U.S. investment in some high-tech industries in China. Richard Haass, President Emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, joins Andrea Mitchell to break down how China may respond. “At the end of the day, China's run by Xi Jinping. The president of this country has enormous latitude when it comes to foreign policy, so there's no substitute for the two individuals at the top meeting,” says Haass. “On the other hand, I think it's wildly unrealistic to expect or predict any breakthroughs. This is just a very difficult era in US-China China relations, and I think we have to accept that.”Aug. 9, 2023