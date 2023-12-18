IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Amb. Deborah Lipstadt on the rise of antisemitism, Islamophobia: ‘There’s never any room for hate’

    04:54
  • Now Playing

    Haass: Israel’s Gaza strategy is ‘shortsighted,’ ‘poisons the long-term U.S.-Israeli relationship’

    07:15
  • UP NEXT

    Gov. Sununu: Haley is ‘earning’ the ‘trust’ of NH voters, ‘trust is a very rare thing in Washington’

    06:46

  • David Miliband: ‘It’s impossible to deliver aid’ or ‘protect civilians’ because of combat in Gaza

    07:15

  • Amb. Alon Pinkas: Netanyahu has done nothing except try to ‘manage his political survivability’

    03:27

  • Fmr. Rep. Jolly: Trump DoJ ‘had 4 years to investigate’ Biden family, ‘could not uncover anything’

    06:02

  • Fmr. Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘If Ukraine loses this war, you might as well say the U.S. lost the war’

    07:35

  • Rep. Colin Allred, challenging Ted Cruz: In Texas, ‘women have fewer rights,’ ‘people are outraged’

    05:19

  • Anthony Coley: This impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden is ‘a vivid example of government overreach’

    06:38

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘It truly is a mistake’ tying Ukraine aid to border policies; ‘It hurts us’ and allies

    06:41

  • Sen. Merkley on COP28: U.S. is ‘leading with an example that will take us to climate oblivion’

    06:02

  • Stavridis: ‘We’re on this ice’ with Ukraine; failure to send aid ‘would be a dire moment’

    06:39

  • Flournoy: Israel risks losing ‘all international support’ with humanitarian crisis in Gaza

    06:18

  • Texas Court ruling is ‘a warning’ to women ‘trying’ to challenge in-state abortion restrictions.

    05:54

  • Mark Mazzetti: Israel ‘allowed millions, even billions of dollars’ to flow from Qatar to Hamas

    08:40

  • Marc Hearron: Texas abortion case is ‘putting a huge chill’ on reproductive healthcare nationwide

    06:10

  • Jack Smith puts new heat on Trump with SCOTUS move

    03:33

  • UN humanitarian programs in Gaza are ‘on the brink of collapse’ and ‘chaos’ is spreading in Gaza

    07:06

  • Rajiv Shah: ‘We need to do more as a nation’ because ‘when America leads the fight,’ change happens

    05:10

  • Christie: Joe Biden’s ‘conduct will be what judges his own culpability’ and ‘not what his son does’

    07:40

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Haass: Israel’s Gaza strategy is ‘shortsighted,’ ‘poisons the long-term U.S.-Israeli relationship’

07:15

Calls for a ceasefire in Gaza are growing globally as the Biden administration struggles to convince the Israeli government to shift strategies and reduce the death of Palestinian civilians. Richard Engel and Richard Haass join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the administration’s stance and what is at stake. “We are isolated. I also think it poisons the long-term U.S.-Israeli relationship. I think what the Israelis are doing is shortsighted there, and obviously alienates the population in Gaza, the West Bank, and the Arab world,” Haass says. “And the whole idea of using military force is to change the context in a way that leads to something better. This is not going to do this. So I think the pressure on the president then is going to be to do something else. His patient, friendly advice is not getting heeded.”Dec. 18, 2023

  • Amb. Deborah Lipstadt on the rise of antisemitism, Islamophobia: ‘There’s never any room for hate’

    04:54
  • Now Playing

    Haass: Israel’s Gaza strategy is ‘shortsighted,’ ‘poisons the long-term U.S.-Israeli relationship’

    07:15
  • UP NEXT

    Gov. Sununu: Haley is ‘earning’ the ‘trust’ of NH voters, ‘trust is a very rare thing in Washington’

    06:46

  • David Miliband: ‘It’s impossible to deliver aid’ or ‘protect civilians’ because of combat in Gaza

    07:15

  • Amb. Alon Pinkas: Netanyahu has done nothing except try to ‘manage his political survivability’

    03:27

  • Fmr. Rep. Jolly: Trump DoJ ‘had 4 years to investigate’ Biden family, ‘could not uncover anything’

    06:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All