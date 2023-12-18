Haass: Israel’s Gaza strategy is ‘shortsighted,’ ‘poisons the long-term U.S.-Israeli relationship’

Calls for a ceasefire in Gaza are growing globally as the Biden administration struggles to convince the Israeli government to shift strategies and reduce the death of Palestinian civilians. Richard Engel and Richard Haass join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the administration’s stance and what is at stake. “We are isolated. I also think it poisons the long-term U.S.-Israeli relationship. I think what the Israelis are doing is shortsighted there, and obviously alienates the population in Gaza, the West Bank, and the Arab world,” Haass says. “And the whole idea of using military force is to change the context in a way that leads to something better. This is not going to do this. So I think the pressure on the president then is going to be to do something else. His patient, friendly advice is not getting heeded.”Dec. 18, 2023