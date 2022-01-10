Haass: Economic & military threats may be ‘enough to persuade Putin’ to de-escalate

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haas and Peter Baker join Andrea Mitchell to discuss talks between U.S. and Russian diplomats in Geneva while Russian troops are massed along the border of Ukraine. “We’ll find out at the end of the day whether this - all these threats of economic sanctions and military responses - are enough to persuade Mr. Putin that this game isn’t worth the candle,” says Haass. Jan. 10, 2022