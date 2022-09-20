Haass: Biden must ‘challenge’ UN to 'be more supportive of sanctions' and 'more critical of Russia'

President of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass and NBC’s Carol Lee join Peter Alexander ahead of President Biden’s address at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where the war in Ukraine will be front and center of the week’s high-stakes meetings. Biden needs to “highlight” the “Russian atrocities” occurring in Ukraine to “members that could be more supportive of sanctions or more critical of Russia,” says Haass. “We need a united United Nations, if you will. If there was ever a moment this organization would prove its worth that it was committed to its own founding principles, this is the moment.”Sept. 20, 2022