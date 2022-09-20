IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Haass: Biden must ‘challenge’ UN to 'be more supportive of sanctions' and 'more critical of Russia'

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    NBC Poll shows a rise in ‘Democratic enthusiasm,’ but Biden popularity remains in a ‘danger zone’

    04:34

  • 'Despicable': DeSantis is using migrants as 'pawns in a political stunt' - Sen. Chris Coons

    06:38

  • Satellite images show thousands gathered in London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

    02:07

  • King's Fmr. Comms Secy.: ‘Recent issues’ between his sons have brought King Charles 'great pain’

    04:56

  • Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: Russia’s ‘actions related to American citizens are unacceptable’

    06:22

  • 'She made you feel at home': Fmr. UK PM Gordon Brown remembers the Queen’s 'generous' hospitality

    07:29

  • Jeh Johnson: Trump holding onto classified docs signals to allies that ‘America cannot be trusted.’

    07:54

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Trump ‘is putting the security of the U.S. at risk and he must be stopped.’

    08:44

  • Joyce Vance: ‘If Berman's tales are borne out, they are very serious.’

    04:50

  • Keir Simmons: ‘Scotland was the country that’ the Queen ‘loved the most’

    12:00

  • Sir Peter Westmacott: King Charles III ‘has had a very long apprenticeship’

    07:01

  • Ben Rhodes: Zelenskyy can use recent gains to justify continued or greater support from Europe, U.S.

    07:07

  • Prince William arrives at Balmoral as Queen Elizabeth remains under ‘medical supervision’

    02:02

  • Biden has been briefed on Queen Elizabeth's health

    02:24

  • Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb: ‘As Democrats, we can be pro police but also pro police accountability’

    04:40

  • Tom Bonier: ‘Women are fired up’ following overturning of Roe, but ‘do they come out in November?’

    05:51

  • Secy. Cohen: Trump possessing docs ‘pertaining to nuclear weapons’ is ‘stunning,’ ‘unprecedented’

    05:38

  • Dave Wasserman: ‘The odds of a Democratic Senate are much higher than they were 3 months ago’

    04:09

  • Chuck Rosenberg: ‘Major concern’ with a special master ‘is that we're just slowing down the process’

    07:55

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Haass: Biden must ‘challenge’ UN to 'be more supportive of sanctions' and 'more critical of Russia'

05:52

President of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass and NBC’s Carol Lee join Peter Alexander ahead of President Biden’s address at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where the war in Ukraine will be front and center of the week’s high-stakes meetings. Biden needs to “highlight” the “Russian atrocities” occurring in Ukraine to “members that could be more supportive of sanctions or more critical of Russia,” says Haass. “We need a united United Nations, if you will. If there was ever a moment this organization would prove its worth that it was committed to its own founding principles, this is the moment.”Sept. 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Haass: Biden must ‘challenge’ UN to 'be more supportive of sanctions' and 'more critical of Russia'

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    NBC Poll shows a rise in ‘Democratic enthusiasm,’ but Biden popularity remains in a ‘danger zone’

    04:34

  • 'Despicable': DeSantis is using migrants as 'pawns in a political stunt' - Sen. Chris Coons

    06:38

  • Satellite images show thousands gathered in London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

    02:07

  • King's Fmr. Comms Secy.: ‘Recent issues’ between his sons have brought King Charles 'great pain’

    04:56

  • Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: Russia’s ‘actions related to American citizens are unacceptable’

    06:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All