Andrea Mitchell is joined by NBC's Anne Thompson, former Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes, and ESPN investigative reporters John Barr and Dan Murphy, after gymnasts Maggie Nichols, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, and Simone Biles provided stunning testimony in a Senate hearing on the FBI mishandling of the investigation into sexual abuse claims against Larry Nassar. Sept. 15, 2021