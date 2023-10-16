IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Family of hostages taken to Gaza: ‘We want to bring them back and we want women and children first’

    04:22

  • Israel will ‘be able to handle’ Hezbollah and Hamas, ‘no need for U.S. involvement’ right now

    03:36

  • Fmr. Amb. Michael Oren: Israeli-Hamas war is ‘a very dark and very painful agonizing reality’

    05:18

  • Goal of Red Cross is ‘facilitating a release’ of hostages ‘no matter which side might be suffering’

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    Ground offense paused ‘for the right reasons,’ Israel ‘will take what we have to say into account’

    06:57
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Ability to deliver life saving medical aid’ is ‘tested like I have rarely seen’ for aid groups

    03:32

  • Trump campaign releases statement criticizing partial gag order

    01:06

  • Red Cross speaking with Hamas to gain access to hostages

    01:41

  • 'This is on me': Head of Israeli security says he failed to thwart Hamas attack

    00:55

  • Judge issues partial gag order in Trump election interference case

    03:24

  • Parallel diplomacy: Blinken and Iranian foreign minister meet with allies

    03:32

  • Fmr. Adm. Stavridis: Hamas, Hezbollah are ‘evil creatures of that rotten theocracy in Tehran’

    06:05

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: McCarthy’s ‘a big time supporter of Jordan’ with a ‘poison’ between him and Scalise

    04:49

  • Jonathan Alter: ‘Nobody knows whether it’s even possible to’ rescue or ‘save the hostages’ in Gaza

    03:31

  • UNRWA’s Juliette Touma: ‘Gaza is being pushed into the abyss’ during ‘exodus’ from northern Gaza

    02:13

  • Fletcher: ‘If Hezbollah goes to war with Israel, then Lebanon will take the brunt of the response’

    10:01

  • Rep. D’Esposito: ‘I’m looking for’ a speaker candidate that ‘understands’ what NY Republicans need

    02:50

  • GOP Rep. Austin Scott files to be House speaker

    03:15

  • Rep. Jason Crow: 'These are the toughest environments to fight in under the best of circumstances.'

    04:56

  • Rep. Mike Lawler: ‘We need to elect a speaker’ and ‘I wish we were not in this situation’

    07:03

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ground offense paused ‘for the right reasons,’ Israel ‘will take what we have to say into account’

06:57

As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens, Israeli troops remain massed in place at the border. Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Retired Admiral James Stavridis and Dennis Ross, former Special Envoy to the Middle East, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the reason behind the delay. “Israel has paused, I think, for the right reasons. Number one, allowing more of the Gazan people to get out of Gaza City and number two, to allow more time for diplomacy and potentially a hostage negotiation,” Stavridis tells Andrea. Ross adds, “I think there's something else going on. They know how important our support is. We're critical to this. And we're also critical deterring, as well, Iran. So I think they will take what we have to say into account.”Oct. 16, 2023

  • Family of hostages taken to Gaza: ‘We want to bring them back and we want women and children first’

    04:22

  • Israel will ‘be able to handle’ Hezbollah and Hamas, ‘no need for U.S. involvement’ right now

    03:36

  • Fmr. Amb. Michael Oren: Israeli-Hamas war is ‘a very dark and very painful agonizing reality’

    05:18

  • Goal of Red Cross is ‘facilitating a release’ of hostages ‘no matter which side might be suffering’

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    Ground offense paused ‘for the right reasons,’ Israel ‘will take what we have to say into account’

    06:57
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Ability to deliver life saving medical aid’ is ‘tested like I have rarely seen’ for aid groups

    03:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All