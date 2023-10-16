Ground offense paused ‘for the right reasons,’ Israel ‘will take what we have to say into account’

As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens, Israeli troops remain massed in place at the border. Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Retired Admiral James Stavridis and Dennis Ross, former Special Envoy to the Middle East, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the reason behind the delay. “Israel has paused, I think, for the right reasons. Number one, allowing more of the Gazan people to get out of Gaza City and number two, to allow more time for diplomacy and potentially a hostage negotiation,” Stavridis tells Andrea. Ross adds, “I think there's something else going on. They know how important our support is. We're critical to this. And we're also critical deterring, as well, Iran. So I think they will take what we have to say into account.”Oct. 16, 2023