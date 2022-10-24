IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Griner lawyer: WNBA star 'pessimistic' about appeal trial, but hoping for sentence reduction

05:36

Britney Griner’s attorney Maria Blagovolina joins Andrea Mitchell to share how the WNBA player is doing mentally and physically ahead of her appeal hearing for her nine-year sentence in Moscow. “I think Britney herself is quite pessimistic about the outcome,” says Blagovolina. “She hopes there will be some reduction, but not that the verdict will be overruled.” Oct. 24, 2022

