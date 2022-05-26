Greg Jackson: Gun violence is the ‘number one cause of death for all youth, higher than than car accidents.’

Community Justice Action Fund Executive Director Greg Jackson and Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade join Andrea Mitchell to talk about gun violence in America, days after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York. “Gun violence is now the number one cause of death for Black men in America, number two cause of death for Black women, and the number one cause of death for all youth, higher than than car accidents," says Jackson. "Yet we can't seem to take action around what is now a real public health crisis and requires a real public health emergency response."May 26, 2022