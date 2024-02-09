Greenhouse: ‘Colorado just hadn’t met’ the ‘burden of proof’ to sway SCOTUS to bar Trump from ballot

The case made by Colorado lawyers to bar former President Donald Trump for violating Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was met with serious skepticism by the justices of the Supreme Court during oral arguments. Harry Litman and Linda Greenhouse join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on how the court could rule. “Jonathan Mitchell, Trump's lawyer, was very successful from the get-go in emphasizing every possible ambiguity about Section 3,” Greenhouse says. “Whereas the two lawyers arguing for Colorado had to bat away every possible ambiguity and assure the court that there was every reason to go forward and do something that many people would view as rather radical.”Feb. 9, 2024