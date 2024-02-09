IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Greenhouse: ‘Colorado just hadn’t met’ the ‘burden of proof’ to sway SCOTUS to bar Trump from ballot

    04:40
  • UP NEXT

    Nirenberg: Failed congressional border deal is ‘a political crisis,’ ‘worse than doing nothing’

    04:11

  • Leon Panetta: By not passing aid to allies, U.S. is ‘sending a message of weakness to the world’

    10:11

  • Brendan Buck: Haley’s campaign ‘feels hopeless’ and like it’s ‘waiting for Donald Trump to implode’

    03:39

  • Sen. Shaheen: GOP lawmakers abandoning bipartisan border deal ‘is the height of hypocrisy’

    02:32

  • Speaker Emerita Pelosi: ‘Don’t bring a bill to the floor unless you know you have the votes’

    12:49

  • Clarke: Hamas response to Paris hostage framework ‘hopefully’ will lead ‘to a big breakthrough’

    08:46

  • Del Percio on Trump ruling: ‘This will not hurt him,” helps him to run ‘campaign from a courthouse’

    03:25

  • Sen. Bennet: ‘Hell to pay’ if U.S. aid to Ukraine ends, ‘catastrophic for people all over the world’

    07:26

  • Tim Miller: ‘Isolationist wing of the Republican Party is ascendant right now,’ and underestimated

    06:59

  • John Brennan: U.S. must ‘take away that capability to strike U.S. forces’ from Iran-backed groups

    07:35

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘Donald Trump wants those scenes of chaos’ the bipartisan border deal would prevent

    07:20

  • Kier Simmons discusses regional implications of U.S. military strikes in Iraq and Syria

    05:45

  • Pres. Biden say U.S. military strikes will continue at 'times and places of our choosing'

    05:21

  • Johnson and Republican senators criticize Biden's retaliatory response against Iranian proxies

    05:16

  • Will U.S. military retaliatory strikes deter Iranian proxies or spark a wider regional conflict?

    05:06

  • The importance of the locations of the U.S. military's retaliatory strikes against Iranian proxies

    03:35

  • What might come next in the tiered U.S. military retaliation against Iranian proxies

    06:50

  • Fmr. CISA director: China is ‘a much more nefarious, insidious threat’

    04:18

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘If we let stand Putin's aggression, we're inviting more bloodshed’ & defense spending

    03:25

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Greenhouse: ‘Colorado just hadn’t met’ the ‘burden of proof’ to sway SCOTUS to bar Trump from ballot

04:40

The case made by Colorado lawyers to bar former President Donald Trump for violating Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was met with serious skepticism by the justices of the Supreme Court during oral arguments. Harry Litman and Linda Greenhouse join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on how the court could rule. “Jonathan Mitchell, Trump's lawyer, was very successful from the get-go in emphasizing every possible ambiguity about Section 3,” Greenhouse says. “Whereas the two lawyers arguing for Colorado had to bat away every possible ambiguity and assure the court that there was every reason to go forward and do something that many people would view as rather radical.”Feb. 9, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Greenhouse: ‘Colorado just hadn’t met’ the ‘burden of proof’ to sway SCOTUS to bar Trump from ballot

    04:40
  • UP NEXT

    Nirenberg: Failed congressional border deal is ‘a political crisis,’ ‘worse than doing nothing’

    04:11

  • Leon Panetta: By not passing aid to allies, U.S. is ‘sending a message of weakness to the world’

    10:11

  • Brendan Buck: Haley’s campaign ‘feels hopeless’ and like it’s ‘waiting for Donald Trump to implode’

    03:39

  • Sen. Shaheen: GOP lawmakers abandoning bipartisan border deal ‘is the height of hypocrisy’

    02:32

  • Speaker Emerita Pelosi: ‘Don’t bring a bill to the floor unless you know you have the votes’

    12:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All