Greenblatt: ‘Our pluralism has always been our strength,’ and we can’t let ‘extremists’ divide us

Antisemitism and Islamophobia have risen sharply in the United States in light of the Israel-Hamas War, resulting in threats and violence against Jews and Muslims across the country, particularly on college campuses. Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “There is no excuse for people being shot because they're speaking Arabic or showing up in a rally in support of Palestinians, just like there is no excuse for a Jewish man in Los Angeles, an elderly man, to get bludgeoned over the head at a pro-Israel rally because he was Jewish. None of this is normal,” Greenblatt says. “The idea that students need to be protected while they're walking across campus. Whether you are Muslim, whether you are Jewish, this is America, and our pluralism has always been our strength. We cannot allow extremists – right-wing extremists, hard-left anti-Zionists – we can't let them tear us apart.”Nov. 29, 2023