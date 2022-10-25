Greenblatt: Adidas showing they won't do 'business with bigots,' but should've dropped West 'sooner'

Anti-Defamation League CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction to Adidas severing their multi-billion dollar partnership with Kanye West after the artist’s anti-Semitic comments and threats to kill Jewish people. “Adidas, you know, breaking with him today is an important step. I wish they had done it sooner,” says Greenblatt. “But I'm glad they're making a clear statement that they're not going to do business with bigots.” Greenblatt adds that he’s heard from “people all over the country in the past several days, throwing out their Stan Smiths, selling their Yeezy footwear, getting as far away as they can from these brands," showing that "there are consequences for hate.” Oct. 25, 2022