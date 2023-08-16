Gov. Whitmer: ‘Voters are not stupid’ and ‘they know who's really working to improve’ their lives

President Joe Biden celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, which attempted to curb inflation and provided the largest federal investment in clean energy as his 2024 Presidential campaign ramps up. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “A year ago people were writing my political obituary, and I won by 11 points and flipped both chambers of our legislature in Michigan, something that hadn't been done in 40 years,” Whitmer said. “At the end of the day, voters are not stupid, they are very smart.” Whitmer added, “They know who's really working to improve the quality of their lives, who is working to codify rights, instead of taking them away from people, who is working to make sure that all people in this country can get on a path to prosperity.”Aug. 16, 2023