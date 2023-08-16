IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘So many’ Trump indictments make it so candidates can’t tell voters ‘where they stand’ on ‘issues’

    05:08
  • Now Playing

    Gov. Whitmer: ‘Voters are not stupid’ and ‘they know who's really working to improve’ their lives

    08:24
  • UP NEXT

    ‘It really looked like somebody dropped a bomb on’ in Lahaina, ‘it's really heartbreaking’

    04:11

  • Fani Willis ‘recognizes’ her ‘obligation’ as DA and won’t let the ‘residents of Fulton County down’

    09:24

  • Georgia State Sen. Elena Parent: did not expect ‘terrifying threats made against my children’

    06:42

  • Fani Willis brings ‘a tough and broad case’ against Trump, and he ‘should be scared’

    05:36

  • Fani Willis ‘indicted co conspirators’ hold ‘all the enablers’ ‘to account for what they did’

    13:55

  • Former Trump Attorney: ‘Cooperating is kind of a loaded term,’ Kerik is ‘being cooperative’

    08:41

  • Rep. Nikema Williams: Trump made ‘everyday people’ 'seek safety’ and ‘put a target on their backs’

    05:37

  • Some call RICO ‘a sledgehammer to kill,’ others say ‘it's a powerful tool’ and ‘unethical’

    06:02

  • Rep. Ken Buck: RICO charge is a ‘nuclear bomb where a bullet would have been appropriate’

    05:09

  • Ali Vaez: ‘This is Iran's money. Iran is paying to release American citizens’

    07:07

  • Weiss’s new Special Counsel title might indicate ‘new charges’ in Hunter Biden case

    04:53

  • Georgia DA could bring witness tampering charge ‘as evidence’ of Trump’s ‘pattern and practice’

    06:50

  • Judge Chutkan ‘clear’ Trump and his team will be ‘accountable’ if they violate new protective order

    08:01

  • John Feal: We’re years removed from 9/11 'and we’re still fighting’

    05:17

  • U.S. and Cuba work together to fight drug trafficking despite frosty relationship

    06:39

  • Americans held in Iran placed on house arrest as part of planned prisoner exchange

    02:16

  • Frank Figliuzzi: Utah man fatally shot by FBI made threats comparable to 'stochastic terrorism'

    03:14

  • Haass: U.S.-China relations are in ‘a very difficult era’ ‘and I think we have to accept that’

    03:53

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Gov. Whitmer: ‘Voters are not stupid’ and ‘they know who's really working to improve’ their lives

08:24

President Joe Biden celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, which attempted to curb inflation and provided the largest federal investment in clean energy as his 2024 Presidential campaign ramps up. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “A year ago people were writing my political obituary, and I won by 11 points and flipped both chambers of our legislature in Michigan, something that hadn't been done in 40 years,” Whitmer said. “At the end of the day, voters are not stupid, they are very smart.” Whitmer added, “They know who's really working to improve the quality of their lives, who is working to codify rights, instead of taking them away from people, who is working to make sure that all people in this country can get on a path to prosperity.”Aug. 16, 2023

  • ‘So many’ Trump indictments make it so candidates can’t tell voters ‘where they stand’ on ‘issues’

    05:08
  • Now Playing

    Gov. Whitmer: ‘Voters are not stupid’ and ‘they know who's really working to improve’ their lives

    08:24
  • UP NEXT

    ‘It really looked like somebody dropped a bomb on’ in Lahaina, ‘it's really heartbreaking’

    04:11

  • Fani Willis ‘recognizes’ her ‘obligation’ as DA and won’t let the ‘residents of Fulton County down’

    09:24

  • Georgia State Sen. Elena Parent: did not expect ‘terrifying threats made against my children’

    06:42

  • Fani Willis brings ‘a tough and broad case’ against Trump, and he ‘should be scared’

    05:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All