Gov. Wes Moore responds to Tim Scott comments on systematic racism: ‘His thesis is not true’

Efforts to ban books at American libraries and schools have skyrocketed. Maryland Governor Wes Moore (D), who joined nine Democratic governors in a letter calling on book publishers not to censor books, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “Our history is our strength. You've got to be able to understand where we’re coming from to get an understanding of where we are going.” Commenting on Senator Tim Scott’s comments on The View about why he thinks America is not systematically racist, Moore said, “While I understand his point, his thesis is not true.” He added, “If we're not willing to acknowledge our past, we're not gonna be able to have a productive conversation about the future. There are measures of intentionality that have created the type of social systems that we exist in to this day.” June 6, 2023