Gov. Sununu: Trump’s Haley attacks show he is ‘scared to death’ about ‘how close this race is’

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is hoping for a strong showing in Iowa ahead of an even stronger performance in New Hampshire, where Republican Gov. Chris Sununu endorsed her and has been out campaigning across the state for her. Sununu joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his support for Haley and what he expects ahead of the Iowa caucuses and his own state’s primary. “The fact that Donald Trump is attacking Nikki Haley says a lot about Nikki Haley because Trump is afraid of her. He's not afraid of anybody else other than Nikki Haley. He knows that this is a two person race,” Sununu tells Andrea. Regarding attacks on him and Haley, Sununu adds, “Donald Trump is scared. He wouldn't be writing any of that if he wasn't scared to death about the fact he's looking at his own internal numbers, he knows how close this race is getting.”Jan. 15, 2024