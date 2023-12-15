IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Gov. Sununu: Haley is ‘earning’ the ‘trust’ of NH voters, ‘trust is a very rare thing in Washington’

06:46

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) has endorsed former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Republican presidential primary. He joins Andrea MItchell to explain his endorsement and why the party should move on from former President Trump. “She doesn't just tell you what she's about. She wants to hear what your questions are. And I think by doing that, spending time on the ground with our voters, she's earning their trust. And trust is a very rare thing in Washington nowadays,” Sununu says. “Republicans want to go forward with the next generation of conservative leadership. We will always want to be looking forward to the next opportunity to actually get stuff done.” He adds that Trump “just has chaos and distraction that follows him. He's not gonna be able to get the stuff done.”Dec. 15, 2023

