Gov. Murphy: Infrastructure bill could be a 'game changer' for New Jersey

Gov. Murphy: Infrastructure bill could be a 'game changer' for New Jersey05:51
Andrea Mitchell is joined by Governor Phil Murphy (D-NJ) ahead of his meeting with President Biden and other mayors and governors to discuss critical infrastructure in their respective states. Gov. Murphy says that Democrats' infrastructure plan could be “a potential game-changer for New Jersey.” He also discusses the urgency to get vaccinated, saying that to his knowledge all patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in New Jersey are unvaccinated.