Andrea Mitchell Reports

Gov. Jay Inslee: ‘Three- or four-years’ supply’ of mifepristone in WA ensures access in event of ban

Washington Governor Jay Inslee, one of the Democratic governors stockpiling abortion medications in case there is a nationwide ban, tells Andrea Mitchell: “We decided last week to obtain three- or four-years’ supply of this product. We know it's safe. It's been on the market for two decades with tremendous results for women. And we wanted to make sure that we could provide that even though the Trump-appointed judges could potentially make a decision about the FDA. And the effectiveness of that strategy is obvious: one, the court did make a horrific decision in Texas. But even if that decision were eventually affirmed by the US Supreme Court, we still will be able to distribute these products that now are on-hand here in Washington state to the women of the state of Washington.”April 12, 2023

Play All