Gov. Hochul: If Roe falls, NY will need ‘federal help’ to be a ‘safe harbor’ for out-of-state patients seeking abortion care

New York Governor Kathy Hochul joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss New York’s preparations to accommodate an influx of out-of-state patients seeking abortion care if Roe v. Wade is overturned. “Unfortunately we already have a shortage somewhat of health care workers resulting from Covid. But I just put in $10 billion in our budget to ramp up all healthcare services,” says Hochul. “We'll need federal help,” she explains, “This is going to be an enormous cost to us. But we want people to feel that this is a safe harbor.”May 5, 2022