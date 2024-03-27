Gov Healey: ‘What the plaintiffs here are trying to do is going to cause substantial harm to women’

Supreme Court justices appeared skeptical during oral arguments about the standing of the doctors suing the FDA over its approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. Democratic Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, who has pledged to protect access to the drug in her state, joins Andrea Mitchell to share her thoughts on the oral arguments.March 27, 2024