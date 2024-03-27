Barbara McQuade on what happens if Trump violates gag order04:02
- Now Playing
Gov Healey: ‘What the plaintiffs here are trying to do is going to cause substantial harm to women’04:34
- UP NEXT
Treasury Sec. Yellen: ‘There will be insurance payments’ to cover Baltimore Bridge collapse10:41
Trump is selling Bibles with the ‘God Bless the U.S.A.’ singer01:03
‘It’s pretty much blackwater’: Baltimore bridge divers face zero visibility underwater01:50
Weissmann: ‘The language that the court uses in deciding’ the mifepristone case will be ‘critical’08:57
Sen. Klobuchar: SCOTUS mifepristone ruling could be ‘banning a safe and effective drug’ nationwide06:20
Planned Parenthood President: A ‘supermajority of justices’ were ‘struggling to find standing’04:28
Timeline of events in the Baltimore bridge collapse02:50
Alter: ‘This was a historic day,’ as Trump will be the first fmr. U.S. president to stand criminal trial08:07
Raf Sanchez: Netanyahu is ‘signaling his fury’ over U.N. resolution by canceling top officials’ trip07:01
Jury selection in Trump hush money trial to begin April 1502:41
WFP Dir. Cindy McCain: ‘We don’t need vetoes, we need food and we need it now’06:33
US Amb to UN: Russia, China ‘knew there was no reason to veto the resolution. It was political’06:46
Sen. Coons: ‘We will take up and pass’ the spending bill in the Senate06:16
NJ AG Platkin: Consumers ‘are spending more for an inferior product because of’ Apple05:22
Ziv: ‘Definitely a crisis of confidence’ in Netanyahu, ‘big gap’ between PM and Israeli intelligence12:34
Adm. Stavridis: ‘The real threat stream from TikTok is pointed right at the elections’06:03
‘Immigration is not just a Republican issue’: analysts react to Ohio primary exit polls06:11
‘No one knows the details’ of how Texas SB4 will work & ‘who will be captured by it’04:42
Barbara McQuade on what happens if Trump violates gag order04:02
- Now Playing
Gov Healey: ‘What the plaintiffs here are trying to do is going to cause substantial harm to women’04:34
- UP NEXT
Treasury Sec. Yellen: ‘There will be insurance payments’ to cover Baltimore Bridge collapse10:41
Trump is selling Bibles with the ‘God Bless the U.S.A.’ singer01:03
‘It’s pretty much blackwater’: Baltimore bridge divers face zero visibility underwater01:50
Weissmann: ‘The language that the court uses in deciding’ the mifepristone case will be ‘critical’08:57
Play All