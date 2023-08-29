IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Gov. Green: ‘In a different world now’ where disasters like Maui fires are increasingly likely

Gov. Green: ‘In a different world now’ where disasters like Maui fires are increasingly likely

Hawaii’s electric utility is taking responsibility for the wildfires on Maui, acknowledging that its downed power lines were the cause. But the electric company also said that the firefighters who left the scene, saying the flame was contained, only for another fire to start nearby, are also to blame. Hawaii Governor Josh Green joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the aftermath of the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in more than a century. “There always is some finger pointing. Truth be told, this was a natural disaster. The fire occurred, God knows the specific details of the beginning, and we've tried to find that out, but in an era of extreme climate, when you have a storm with 81 mile per hour winds that create a fire hurricane. we have to acknowledge that we are in a different world now and that is why you're seeing that kind of fire,” Green said. “It was a miracle that people got to safety. But like I said, we will never make an excuse. We will find better ways to protect people. But I hope it will be a global conversation about the reality on the ground because people can be saved if we're better.”Aug. 29, 2023

