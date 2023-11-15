Gov. Christie: 'you and I both know why Donald Trump's not on that debate stage. It's because I am'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was the first presidential candidate to visit Israel and speak with survivors following the October 7th attack. With less than a month until the next Republican debate, Christie currently reaches the donor threshold but not the polling requirements to join his opponents on stage in December. “You and I both know why Donald Trump's not on that debate stage. It's because I am,” Christie tells Andrea. “You cannot beat someone unless you run against them, and the only path to the Republican nomination for president is not around Donald Trump or next to Donald Trump. It is through Donald Trump. And the fact is, I'm the only person who's willing to do that. I'm the only person with the guts and the experience to be able to do it,” he added.Nov. 15, 2023