IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Gov. Christie: 'you and I both know why Donald Trump's not on that debate stage. It's because I am'

    08:43
  • UP NEXT

    Reps. McCaul & Meeks: Learning a hostage deal is ‘very close’ was ‘the most encouraging news’

    06:19

  • Rep. Johnson: Current system ‘incentivizes bad behavior” among congressmen

    04:57

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he 'absolutely' would consider a presidential run

    04:19

  • David Ignatius: hostage deal may ‘come through within days,’ would be a ‘significant breakthrough’

    04:47

  • International efforts rescue child cancer patients from Gaza, but many remain trapped in the warzone

    02:43

  • Rep. Moskowitz: ‘We have to remove Hamas’ for ‘the safety of Israel’ and ‘innocent Palestinians’

    05:08

  • Ahead of Biden-Xi meeting, stakes are high: ‘China depends on us the way we depend on them’

    03:20

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: ‘There’s a good likelihood’ House GOP funding plan will ‘get jammed by the Senate’

    05:03

  • Kirby: IDF has ‘responsibility’ to eliminate Hamas, but must ‘be mindful’ of civilians, hospitals

    07:03

  • Secret Service agent for Biden’s granddaughter opens fire on suspected carjackers

    01:54

  • Israel should strive to ‘achieve mission success while lessening the humanitarian consequences’

    04:59

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: Israel tries to be ‘surgical’ as Hamas commits ‘war crime’ underground

    08:25

  • Commander Zoe Dunning: Repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell was ‘unreal’ and ‘a big day for our country’

    04:18

  • Selection of new FBI headquarters site comes under scrutiny

    02:19

  • Sen. Merkley: ‘Glad for a pause,’ but ‘a much bigger infusion of humanitarian aid’ is needed in Gaza

    05:02

  • UK Amb.: ‘More talks’ ‘need to happen’ to free Hamas hostages, but Israel’s pauses are a ‘good sign’

    04:48

  • ICRC: ‘We wish that we could force our way’ in to free hostages, but ‘we need permission’ from Hamas

    06:20

  • Fmr. Israeli PM: Ceasefire is a ‘bad idea,’ each day of pausing is ‘another two weeks to the war’

    06:04

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘I do not support a ceasefire,’ but ‘size of civilian casualties have been too high’

    05:07

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Gov. Christie: 'you and I both know why Donald Trump's not on that debate stage. It's because I am'

08:43

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was the first presidential candidate to visit Israel and speak with survivors following the October 7th attack. With less than a month until the next Republican debate, Christie currently reaches the donor threshold but not the polling requirements to join his opponents on stage in December. “You and I both know why Donald Trump's not on that debate stage. It's because I am,” Christie tells Andrea. “You cannot beat someone unless you run against them, and the only path to the Republican nomination for president is not around Donald Trump or next to Donald Trump. It is through Donald Trump. And the fact is, I'm the only person who's willing to do that. I'm the only person with the guts and the experience to be able to do it,” he added.Nov. 15, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Gov. Christie: 'you and I both know why Donald Trump's not on that debate stage. It's because I am'

    08:43
  • UP NEXT

    Reps. McCaul & Meeks: Learning a hostage deal is ‘very close’ was ‘the most encouraging news’

    06:19

  • Rep. Johnson: Current system ‘incentivizes bad behavior” among congressmen

    04:57

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he 'absolutely' would consider a presidential run

    04:19

  • David Ignatius: hostage deal may ‘come through within days,’ would be a ‘significant breakthrough’

    04:47

  • International efforts rescue child cancer patients from Gaza, but many remain trapped in the warzone

    02:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All