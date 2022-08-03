IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Gillibrand: KS upheld abortion rights in voters' first ‘chance to be heard’ following Dobbs

    06:00

  • Leon Panetta: Jan. 6-related texts wiped 'from agency to agency' looks like 'conspiracy'

    07:26
  • Now Playing

    Gov. Beshear: ‘It is going to be a monumental challenge to rebuild’ after severe flooding in KY

    04:02
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Mark Warner: ‘The world is a safer place’ after killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

    04:42

  • Liz Sherwood-Randall: ‘Ayman al-Zawahiri is dead’ because of flawless U.S. ‘precision operation’

    06:20

  • Sen. Manchin to meet with Sen. Sinema as Democrats aim to pass major climate, health care bill

    08:46

  • $1.3 Billion Mega Millions winning lottery ticket was sold at Chicago suburb Speedway

    03:35

  • Republicans blocking burn pit bill are ‘playing partisan politics’ with ‘the lives of veterans’

    06:19

  • ‘China should not have veto power' but a Pelosi Taiwan trip 'would not come at a helpful time'

    09:00

  • How one Democratic representative is addressing economic woes, cultural issues in swing California race

    02:27

  • First primaries following January 6 hearings can have ‘national implications’

    07:05

  • Secret Service failure to preserve January 6-related texts 'looks really, really calamitous’

    07:47

  • In Pete We Trust: Andrea Mitchell celebrates the remarkable career of Pete Williams

    08:17

  • Larry Summers: Odds are ‘perhaps over three quarters’ of recession in the next two years

    09:30

  • Secy. Gina Raimondo: GOP ‘playing into China’s hand’ by opposing CHIPS-Plus bill

    04:26

  • 9/11 First Responder: ‘The GOP stabbed veterans in the back’ blocking benefits for burn pit victims

    07:09

  • Rev. Sharpton weighs in on US prisoner swap offer: ‘It’s very important to get these Americans out’

    05:39

  • WNBPA Exec. Director: ‘We’re supporting any and everything’ to bring Griner and other detainees home

    01:53

  • DOJ looking at Trump’s actions reveals ‘how much' the DOJ is doing 'that we just don't know about’

    09:06

  • After meeting with Secy. Blinken, Abu Akleh’s family left with a lot of 'questions still unanswered'

    04:20

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Gov. Beshear: ‘It is going to be a monumental challenge to rebuild’ after severe flooding in KY

04:02

Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the rescue and recovery efforts underway in western Kentucky following devastating floods that have so far claimed 37 “irreplaceable” lives. “These are people that scrap for years to put together what they had, and then in a night, wiped out,” says Beshear. “It is going to be a monumental challenge to rebuild.” Aug. 3, 2022

  • Sen. Gillibrand: KS upheld abortion rights in voters' first ‘chance to be heard’ following Dobbs

    06:00

  • Leon Panetta: Jan. 6-related texts wiped 'from agency to agency' looks like 'conspiracy'

    07:26
  • Now Playing

    Gov. Beshear: ‘It is going to be a monumental challenge to rebuild’ after severe flooding in KY

    04:02
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Mark Warner: ‘The world is a safer place’ after killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

    04:42

  • Liz Sherwood-Randall: ‘Ayman al-Zawahiri is dead’ because of flawless U.S. ‘precision operation’

    06:20

  • Sen. Manchin to meet with Sen. Sinema as Democrats aim to pass major climate, health care bill

    08:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All