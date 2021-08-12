Gov. Beshear: If kids ‘wear masks, they'll be in school' and if ‘they won't, they'll be in home quarantined’

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) to discuss his support for mask requirements in schools, citing a case of a school district in Kentucky that was mask optional and had 700 quarantines and 100 positives after only 3 days. He says that sending kids to schools without public health measures is “like sending our kids to a chickenpox party except instead of chickenpox it's the third leading cause of death in the United States.“ He continues, kids “are not proxies for arguments that we want to have or culture wars. They are our responsibility to protect.”Aug. 12, 2021