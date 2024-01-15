GOP strategist: ‘Our party has not left Donald Trump,’ doubts if he ‘can actually be’ defeated

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are in a heated battle for second place in the coldest Iowa caucuses on record. Marc Short, Susan Del Percio, and Jen Palmieri join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the race for second place and what it will mean for the primary season ahead. “I think the reality is that our party still has not left Donald Trump, and so I'm not sure that you then can actually defeat Donald Trump in the primary,” Short says. “And in the general election, everybody looks at these what if scenarios, and I think that the polling has indicated that Nikki Haley is stronger.”Jan. 15, 2024