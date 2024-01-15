IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    GOP strategist: ‘Our party has not left Donald Trump,’ doubts if he ‘can actually be’ defeated

    Gov. Sununu: Trump’s Haley attacks show he is ‘scared to death’ about ‘how close this race is’

  • Final poll numbers could be ‘the entire ballgame’ in Iowa, where enthusiasm is key in the caucuses

  • State Dept. spox: Arab nations ‘ready’ to work with U.S. on Gaza, but ‘only’ if Israel commits

  • Psaki: Iowa is about ‘the expectations game’ and ‘how it sets you up’ for the rest of the primaries

  • Rep. Himes: ‘There is no way’ Speaker Johnson can ‘get 218 Republican votes’ on a spending bill

  • Legal strategy behind Hunter Biden's surprise Capitol Hill appearance

  • Colin Clark: Netanyahu ‘may be out’ due to perception as ‘self-serving,’ ‘asleep at the wheel.’

  • Susanne Craig: Trump lawyers said he is ‘a real estate genius’ in closing arguments of NY case

  • Blinken aims ‘to appeal’ to ‘Israeli voters’ by emphasizing regional desire for normalization

  • NBC Exclusive: Blinken says Middle East wants ‘more integrated’ region, including Palestinian State

  • NBC Exclusive: Andrea Mitchell one-on-one with Sec. of State Blinken on his fourth Middle East trip

  • FAA says all 737 Max 9 planes will remain grounded until inspected and fixed

  • Trump files motion aimed at dismissing Georgia election case

  • Rep. Abigail Spanberger: Trump calling convicted Jan. 6 rioters ‘hostages’ is ‘despicable’

  • John Brennan: ‘Calls for Secretary Austin's resignation are absolutely ludicrous'

  • Polymeropoulos: U.S. needs ‘an application of military violence’ to deter Houthis in Yemen

  • Officer Fanone: ‘Americans need to be reminded’ of the Jan. 6 insurrection ‘every single day’

  • Arouzi: Iranians deny bombings were from Islamic State group, instead want ‘revenge on Israelis’

  • Fmr. CIA Dir.: U.S. and allies ‘have a responsibility’ to retaliate against threats in Middle East

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are in a heated battle for second place in the coldest Iowa caucuses on record. Marc Short, Susan Del Percio, and Jen Palmieri join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the race for second place and what it will mean for the primary season ahead. “I think the reality is that our party still has not left Donald Trump, and so I'm not sure that you then can actually defeat Donald Trump in the primary,” Short says. “And in the general election, everybody looks at these what if scenarios, and I think that the polling has indicated that Nikki Haley is stronger.”Jan. 15, 2024

    Gov. Sununu: Trump’s Haley attacks show he is ‘scared to death’ about ‘how close this race is’

  • Final poll numbers could be ‘the entire ballgame’ in Iowa, where enthusiasm is key in the caucuses

  • State Dept. spox: Arab nations ‘ready’ to work with U.S. on Gaza, but ‘only’ if Israel commits

  • Psaki: Iowa is about ‘the expectations game’ and ‘how it sets you up’ for the rest of the primaries

  • Rep. Himes: ‘There is no way’ Speaker Johnson can ‘get 218 Republican votes’ on a spending bill

