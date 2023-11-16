IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Ken Buck: ‘I’m hoping’ Santos ‘does the right thing and resigns,’ ‘civility is gone’ in Congress

Congress narrowly averted a government shutdown by passing a short term funding bill, but some Republicans are frustrated by the Speaker’s bipartisan approach. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what it took to pass this bill, the potential for a shutdown in the new year and rising tensions on the Hill. “I'm hoping that George does the right thing and resigns and leaves Congress,” Buck says. “I did not vote in the past to expel George because I didn't believe there was due process… I think he's been given the fair due process now.” On the behavior of his colleagues, Buck says, “The civility is gone. You know, we were there 10 weeks in a row. And I think people really, this Thanksgiving break is well timed…I do expect better behavior.”Nov. 16, 2023

