GOP hopefuls need to explain how they ‘excite people’ and ‘stand out’ to win votes in GOP debate

The stage is set for the first Republican primary debate this cycle. Former President Donald Trump says he will not be there, while his rivals are looking to capitalize on his absence and close the gap in the polls. John Kasich and Jim Messina join Andrea Mitchell to discuss how GOP hopefuls might try to differentiate themselves. “What it gets down to, Andrea, in a way, is, what's your vision? How do you excite people, how do you stand out?” Kasich explained. “You can't manufacture it. You have to look for that moment, and when that moment comes, try to knock it out of the ballpark. And then stop saying what you're saying, let people digest it.”Aug. 22, 2023

