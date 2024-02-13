IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Gonzalez: ‘Last time, Trump did not behave as an ally’ to Europe. Now, ‘we need to be prepared’

07:27

Former President Donald Trump set off shockwaves across Europe Saying he would “encourage” Russia to attack member countries that don’t meet their financial commitments. Andrea Mitchell is joined by the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain Arancha Gonzalez and Guntram Wolff, the Director of German Council on Foreign Relations, to discuss how NATO allies are responding to Trump’s statement. “We would like to have the U.S. as an ally, this is how we feel, but we also have to be lucid. Last time around, Donald Trump did not behave as an ally, and actually treated Europe with more like, you know, like a rival. So this time around, we need to be prepared. This means taking more responsibility for our own security and defense,” Gonzalez says. “People wonder whether we can really defend the continent without the United States,” Wolff says. “Economically it is feasible, completely feasible.”Feb. 13, 2024

