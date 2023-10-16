Goal of Red Cross is ‘facilitating a release’ of hostages ‘no matter which side might be suffering’

With no power or water, Gaza hospitals struggle to care for the wounded. Jason Straziuso, Global Media Team Leader of the International Committee of the Red Cross, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the status of the humanitarian needs as the crisis unfolds for Gaza civilians. “We are in talks directly with Hamas and we are demanding three things. First, that the hostages be released immediately, because they should not have been taken as hostages to begin with. Of course, that violates international humanitarian law,” Straziuso said. “It's not our interest to work harder for one side or the other. It's our interest to reduce the suffering that the families are feeling by increasing communication or indeed by facilitating a release, and a happy ending for the families to come together, no matter which side might be suffering.”Oct. 16, 2023