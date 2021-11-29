Global South in need of vaccines ‘now’ as omicron variant spreads

“Preventing the Next Pandemic” author Dr. Peter Hotez and NBC’s Mike Memoli and Matt Bradley join Chris Jansing to discuss the latest information on the new omicron variant and how governments around the world are responding, following President Biden’s remarks on the situation. “The Biden administration appears to have no plan to vaccinate the world,” says Dr. Hotez. “We need 9 billion doses across the Southern Hemisphere, and we don’t need it by 2023 or 2024. We need it now.” Nov. 29, 2021