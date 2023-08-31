IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Commerce Secy. Raimondo says ‘we have to hold the line’ on tech export controls after China visit

  • FEMA does not have enough funds to help after disasters because ‘congress is not doing its job’

    Giuliani judgement in Georgia election workers case is “a victory for our democracy”

    Proud Boy Joe Biggs sentenced to 17 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

  • Southern states ‘prepared’ and ‘trained’ for Hurricane Idalia, urging residents to ‘hunker down’

  • Coastal FL suffered ‘massive winds’ and ‘storm surge,’ making Hurricane Idalia ‘devastating’

  • Floridians assess the damage from Hurricane Idalia’s ‘strong winds’ as it barrels towards GA and SC

  • Ramaswamy defends proposal for deal with Russia as rivals attack plan that would cede Ukrainian land

  • Ramaswamy says ‘I’ll respect his wishes’ after receiving cease and desist letter from Eminem

  • Gov. Green: ‘In a different world now’ where disasters like Maui fires are increasingly likely

  • Hurricane Idalia on track to miss St. Petersburg, but ‘a storm can change its track pretty quickly’

  • ‘Like a younger version of Donald Trump’: Ramaswamy stakes out ‘outlandish’ positions on issues

  • Judge sets March 4, 2024 trial date for Trump federal election interference trial

  • MLK speechwriter Jones: ‘There's a level of violence’ & ‘a deep level of anti-semitism' in the U.S.

  • Vladimir Putin is ‘running a massive mafia state’ where it is ‘often, if not always, about money’

  • ‘Georgia is a must win for Republicans,’ and Trump’s legal woes might cause problems in 2024 race

  • ‘It's hard to really say that a whole lot has changed’ in GOP primary after Trump’s surrender in GA

  • Rep. Ken Buck: Trump must tell supporters to ‘stand down’ because ‘violence will not be tolerated’

  • GOP stance on climate change in first Republican debate was a ‘disaster for the party’s brand’

  • Mysterious death of Yevgeny Prigozhin was 'certainly not a mechanical failure of any sort'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Giuliani judgement in Georgia election workers case is "a victory for our democracy"

A federal judge ruled that Rudy Giuliani is liable for the defamation of former Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss. Ian Bassin, executive director of Protect Democracy, a nonprofit legal organization representing Moss and Freeman, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Giuliani's claims that he has been wrongly accused. "This is a huge and resounding victory for Miss Moss and Miss Freeman and they're proud of that, but they're also proud that it's a victory for our democracy and for our system working," Bassin said. "Too often in recent years, the powerful have not been held to account by our system. They've gotten away with misbehavior."Aug. 31, 2023

