Giuliani judgement in Georgia election workers case is “a victory for our democracy”

A federal judge ruled that Rudy Giuliani is liable for the defamation of former Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss. Ian Bassin, executive director of Protect Democracy, a nonprofit legal organization representing Moss and Freeman, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Giuliani's claims that he has been wrongly accused. “This is a huge and resounding victory for Miss Moss and Miss Freeman and they're proud of that, but they're also proud that it's a victory for our democracy and for our system working,” Bassin said. “Too often in recent years, the powerful have not been held to account by our system. They've gotten away with misbehavior.”Aug. 31, 2023