IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Donald Trump allies subpoenaed in Georgia

    06:48
  • Now Playing

    Young parade goer ‘waking up with stomach aches’ after witnessing shooting

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone to comply with Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    03:14

  • Highland Park mayor 'almost threw up' after learning child's parents were both killed

    01:17

  • Democrats call for more gun safety measures

    05:19

  • Sen. Duckworth: We need to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines

    05:52

  • Joe: It's not gun control; it's not gun safety; it's public safety

    10:34

  • 'There will be more charges': Highland Park shooter charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

    00:53

  • Officials release names of victims in Highland Park parade shooting, update victim count

    01:35

  • Giuliani, Sen. Graham, John Eastman subpoenaed by Fulton County grand jury

    02:47

  • Police confirm 7 dead in Highland Park parade shooting

    03:46

  • Biden urges unity in speech; Sen. Romney says U.S. is a country in denial

    03:44

  • Just seven percent of Americans have faith in Congress, polling shows

    05:09

  • Malcolm Gladwell: 'Bomber Mafia' looks at a great untold story from WWII

    10:43

  • Highland Park police: Shooter preplanned attack, bought gun legally

    02:51

  • 'I saw a sea of people running': Parade attendee describes chaos of shooting

    06:55

  • Sen. Durbin: What happened in Highland Park was the clash of two traditions

    06:18

  • 'You can manage your life': Afghan War veteran reflects on PTSD and politics

    10:02

  • Vindman Brothers call for a stronger U.S. response to refugee crises

    09:42

  • Highland Park shooting person of interest left online trail of violent imagery

    06:08

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Young parade goer ‘waking up with stomach aches’ after witnessing shooting

01:33

Two sisters who witnessed the shooting at the Highland Park Independence Day parade told Dasha Burns about the trauma they are experiencing after escaping the attack. Lily Genser described stomach aches in the middle of the night and fear from the commotion surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris’ Tuesday visit.July 6, 2022

  • Donald Trump allies subpoenaed in Georgia

    06:48
  • Now Playing

    Young parade goer ‘waking up with stomach aches’ after witnessing shooting

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone to comply with Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    03:14

  • Highland Park mayor 'almost threw up' after learning child's parents were both killed

    01:17

  • Democrats call for more gun safety measures

    05:19

  • Sen. Duckworth: We need to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines

    05:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All