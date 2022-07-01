IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Gina McCarthy reacts to Supreme Court EPA ruling: 'We have to find creative ways around it, and we will.'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Gina McCarthy reacts to Supreme Court EPA ruling: ‘We have to find creative ways around it, and we will.’

White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy joins Andrea Mitchell to respond to the Supreme Court’s decision to restrict the EPA’s authority to limit climate pollution by power plants, sharing what can be still done at the federal and state level to combat the climate crisis. “What it did was tell us that the Supreme Court is more interested in special interests that are being funded by the fossil fuel industry than they are in protecting public health, and giving the agency the right and opportunity and obligation to actually keep our air clean, keep our water clean, and to address the existential challenge of our time,” says McCarthy. “We have to fight it every moment and we have to find creative ways around it, and we will.”July 1, 2022

