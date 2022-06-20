Gillian Tett: 'There is so much pressure right now for prices to rise,' inflation 'unlikely to end quickly'

Gillian Tett, Chair of the editorial board and editor-at-large for the Financial Times, joins Andrea Mitchell with her reactions to the concern of an “inflationary wage spiral” and that she expects the unemployment rate to rise while job growth will slow. The 2014 British Press Awards Columnist of the Year says that the Federal Reserve “should have acted a lot earlier to try to crush inflation” and that their acts now are a bit “like shuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic.” June 20, 2022