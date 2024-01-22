Gibbs: ‘Second’ in New Hampshire ‘is last’ for Nikki Haley, ‘this is her best chance to win a race’

The New Hampshire primary became a two person race for the first time in at least two decades and the first one-on-one matchup with a Republican woman in former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out two days before voters head to the polls. Jen Psaki, Michael Steele and Robert Gibbs join Andrea Mitchell to discuss what might come in the Granite State. “Even if she does a strong second, I don't think that that evangelical base that makes up the vast majority of the voters in South Carolina will suddenly switch from Donald Trump to her. The momentum and the energy isn't there,” Michael says of Haley. Gibbs adds, “When he says that Nikki Haley could finish a strong second, I think it's important to understand second in this place is last, right? So there really is no avenue for Nikki Haley to go. This is her best chance to win a race.”Jan. 22, 2024