German Foreign Minister: ‘Is it not our obligation to provide this humanitarian assistance’ in Gaza?
Feb. 19, 202403:28
German Foreign Minister: ‘Is it not our obligation to provide this humanitarian assistance’ in Gaza?

03:28

Every E.U. country except for Hungary is calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Andrea Mitchell spoke with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the Munich Security Conference to discuss Germany’s role as a leader in the diplomatic efforts to secure a deal to release the hostages and provide humanitarian aid for Palestinians. “After the seventh of October, I was in many neighboring countries telling 'imagine this was your daughter being raped by terrorists at the Nova festival?' Can you imagine, to stay silent? Wouldn't you ask others to stand up against this terrorism?” she said. “And I asked the same question to those in Israel who reject humanitarian aid. Imagine it was your children not having parents anymore? Because they were killed at an attack not having water and food? Is it not our obligation to provide this humanitarian assistance?”Feb. 19, 2024

