Georgia State Sen. Elena Parent: did not expect ‘terrifying threats made against my children’

Georgia State Sen. Elena Parent (D-GA) joins Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Katy Tur to discuss former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment. “Nothing could really prepare me for having my name and face splashed all over the internet associated with all sorts of conspiracy theories, the most terrifying threats made against my children. ” says Parent. “And that's the type of thing where, as a mother, you start to think, goodness, you know, what have I gotten my family into.”Aug. 15, 2023