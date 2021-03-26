IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Georgia State Rep.: 'Do we want to go back in time?' with new state voting restrictions

04:59

Georgia state representative Donna McLeod joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about the restrictive new voting law signed by Governor Brian Kemp yesterday. "We are calling up on the Congress to basically pass H.R. 1, and Congressman John Lewis' Voting Rights Act," McLeod said. "It is either going to be about our republic and our representative democracy or it is going to be about white suppression and white supremacy."March 26, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All