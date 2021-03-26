Georgia State Rep.: 'Do we want to go back in time?' with new state voting restrictions

Georgia State Rep.: 'Do we want to go back in time?' with new state voting restrictions04:59
Georgia state representative Donna McLeod joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about the restrictive new voting law signed by Governor Brian Kemp yesterday. "We are calling up on the Congress to basically pass H.R. 1, and Congressman John Lewis' Voting Rights Act," McLeod said. "It is either going to be about our republic and our representative democracy or it is going to be about white suppression and white supremacy."