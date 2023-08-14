IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ali Vaez: ‘This is Iran's money. Iran is paying to release American citizens’

    07:07

  • Weiss’s new Special Counsel title might indicate ‘new charges’ in Hunter Biden case

    04:53
  • Now Playing

    Georgia DA could bring witness tampering charge ‘as evidence’ of Trump’s ‘pattern and practice’

    06:50
  • UP NEXT

    Judge Chutkan ‘clear’ Trump and his team will be ‘accountable’ if they violate new protective order

    08:01

  • John Feal: We’re years removed from 9/11 'and we’re still fighting’

    05:17

  • U.S. and Cuba work together to fight drug trafficking despite frosty relationship

    06:39

  • Americans held in Iran placed on house arrest as part of planned prisoner exchange

    02:16

  • Frank Figliuzzi: Utah man fatally shot by FBI made threats comparable to 'stochastic terrorism'

    03:14

  • Haass: U.S.-China relations are in ‘a very difficult era’ ‘and I think we have to accept that’

    03:53

  • American Bar Association launches task force to remind people ‘their vote is the essence of democracy’

    07:08

  • Reproductive rights supporters celebrate win in Ohio: ‘Republicans are being sent a big message’

    06:59

  • China hacking Japan’s defense network could be part of a sweeping ‘espionage 101 campaign’

    04:22

  • Woman arrested in alleged Russian plot to assassinate Zelenskyy ‘was hiding in plain sight’

    05:11

  • Judge overseeing Trump case in DC to consider government request for ‘very common’ protective order

    08:24

  • Jake Sullivan attends Ukraine summit in Saudi Arabia amid 'push' for normalization with Israel

    07:17

  • Trump’s defense lawyer has given Jack Smith ‘a roadmap of what they intend to argue’ at trial

    07:26

  • Speaker Pelosi: Trump looked like ‘a scared puppy’ ahead of DC arraignment

    11:12

  • Ben Rhodes: 19-year sentence for Navalny shows Putin is ‘more and more afraid’ of dissent

    04:29

  • Garrett Haake: Scene inside Trump courtroom both ‘very historic and also totally mundane’

    04:02

  • Tim Heaphy: Jan. 6 committee's work was ‘foundation’ for Special Counsel

    10:58

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Georgia DA could bring witness tampering charge ‘as evidence’ of Trump’s ‘pattern and practice’

06:50

Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers brace for more possible criminal charges in Georgia, with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis presenting her case to a grand jury today in her election interference probe. Vaughn Hillyard and Paul Charlton join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest including if Trump could face any charges for witness tampering. “She can use it as evidence to show that this is part of the former president's pattern and practice in a RICO prosecution, when he attempted to interfere with the election, if those are the charges she brings,” says Charlton. “She can also talk about how it is he attempted to interfere with the appearance of a witness who had received a lawful subpoena.”Aug. 14, 2023

  • Ali Vaez: ‘This is Iran's money. Iran is paying to release American citizens’

    07:07

  • Weiss’s new Special Counsel title might indicate ‘new charges’ in Hunter Biden case

    04:53
  • Now Playing

    Georgia DA could bring witness tampering charge ‘as evidence’ of Trump’s ‘pattern and practice’

    06:50
  • UP NEXT

    Judge Chutkan ‘clear’ Trump and his team will be ‘accountable’ if they violate new protective order

    08:01

  • John Feal: We’re years removed from 9/11 'and we’re still fighting’

    05:17

  • U.S. and Cuba work together to fight drug trafficking despite frosty relationship

    06:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All