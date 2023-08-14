Georgia DA could bring witness tampering charge ‘as evidence’ of Trump’s ‘pattern and practice’

Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers brace for more possible criminal charges in Georgia, with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis presenting her case to a grand jury today in her election interference probe. Vaughn Hillyard and Paul Charlton join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest including if Trump could face any charges for witness tampering. “She can use it as evidence to show that this is part of the former president's pattern and practice in a RICO prosecution, when he attempted to interfere with the election, if those are the charges she brings,” says Charlton. “She can also talk about how it is he attempted to interfere with the appearance of a witness who had received a lawful subpoena.”Aug. 14, 2023